Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center to shave staff's facial hair to close off Men's Health Awareness month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center (CBCC) will hold the shaving part of its second annual Let It Grow event on Thursday, December 1st.

Let It Grow is held throughout November in honor of Men's Health Awareness Month. The event centers around male CBCC staff refusing to shave their facial hair during "No Shave" November. The final part of the event features said staff being treated to a fresh shave to start off the month of December.

This year, Silva's Barber Shop will shave the CBCC staff. Let It Grow will also feature performances from the Singing Quartet. Following the event, CBCC staff will give statements and answer questions.

The shaving ceremony will take place in front of Cyberknife on Truxton Avenue at 12:30 p.m.