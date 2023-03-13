Comrades and Canopies hosts 1st jump of year for veterans at Taft Skydive Center

Comrades and Canopies hosted its first jump of the year at the Taft Skydive Center on Sun, March 12.

The nonprofit's goal is to reinvigorate the lives of veterans by sending them up 13,000 feet and kicking them out of an airplane.

Chad Garcia is a member of the organization. He says that the organization got the chance to celebrate one veteran on his birthday.

"This morning we set up a 94-year-old Korean War vet on his birthday. We sang 'Happy Birthday' to him on the drop zone as he landed," explained Garcia. "This man has jumped twice with us. This was his second skydive, along with Jack Vedder, a Vietnam veteran who conducted his fourth canopy skydive with us today. So we had quite the day out here."

Garcia says that all of the staff from the nonprofit are veterans themselves and understand the transition issues that veterans face. That is why their goal is to allow veterans to let their adrenaline flow and smile when they leave.