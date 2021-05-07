Condors currently tied for first in the Pacific Division as the 2021 playoff bracket is released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The American Hockey League released its schedule for the Pacific Division playoffs, as the Bakersfield Condors fight for the top spot with the Henderson Silver Knights with five games to go.

The Condors and Knights will face-off in Vegas next week to potentially decide the regular-season champion and top seed, going into the Covid-altered post-season tournament.

Seven teams will participate in the tournament to determine the division championship. The fourth- through seventh-place clubs in the regular-season standings will play a single-elimination play-in, held at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, to determine who will join the top three teams in the best-of-three semifinals.

The semifinal winners will advance to a best-of-three finals, with that winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division.

The playoff schedule is as follows:

Play-In Series (May 18-19)



Game 1 – Tue., May 18 – #4 vs. #7, 1:00 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Game 2 – Tue., May 18 – #5 vs. #6, 7:30 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Game 3 – Wed., May 19 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:00 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Semifinal “A” (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)



Game 1 – #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

Game 2 – #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

Game 3 – #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

Semifinal “B” (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)



Game 1 – #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

Game 2 – #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

Game 3 – #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to conclude by May 29)

