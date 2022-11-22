Condors to hold annual Teddy Bear Toss at Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's time to let the fur fly again! The Bakersfield Condors annual Teddy Bear Toss is set to take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday night, November 26th.

The bears collected at the game will be donated to the local charity United Way of Kern County, which distributes the bears to dozens of other local organizations.

The event is very simple. When the Condors score their first goal of the game, the crowd throws the bears onto the ice. Many bears don't make it to the rink on the first try and people close to the glass are buried in fur.

To purchase tickets, visit the Condors' website.