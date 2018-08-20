Coroner identifies body found in Kern River area of River Walk Park in 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif - Kern County Coroner's Office has identified a body found in the Kern River area of River Walk Park in 2017.

On November 12, 2017 a decomposing body was found. Almost a year later, the body is identified as Nicholas Lee Rubright, 39, of Bakersifield.

The coroner's office says the cause of death was accidental drowning.

The body was identified by DNA.

