Coroner identifies body found in Kern River area of River Walk Park in 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif - Kern County Coroner's Office has identified a body found in the Kern River area of River Walk Park in 2017.
On November 12, 2017 a decomposing body was found. Almost a year later, the body is identified as Nicholas Lee Rubright, 39, of Bakersifield.
The coroner's office says the cause of death was accidental drowning.
The body was identified by DNA.
