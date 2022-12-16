Crumbl Cookies location to open in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The grand opening for a new Crumbl Cookies store in Delano will take place on Friday, Dec. 16. The store is located on Woollomes Avenue and is owned and operated by a local family.

"Well, so Crumbl headquarters are in Utah, so they don't know about all of these little hidden gems in the valley and so we actually presented Delano to Crumbl and we said 'hey, this is an amazing place and we would love to open our bakery here. The community is wonderful and we know they would really enjoy it and as of right now, a lot of them have to travel 30 minutes to get a Crumbl Cookie.' So here we are, and we couldn't be more excited," explained Julie Carvin, one of the store's employees.

The store will open its doors at 8 a.m.

With Christmas just around the corner, the gift of cookies is never a bad idea. Crumbl Cookies also has gift cards available.