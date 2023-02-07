Dancing towards a better life with Kern County's Grounded in Health initiative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Getting into new healthy habits can be tricky for many people, especially when it feels like a chore, but for the organizers of Grounded in Health, their goal is to turn working out into a fun pastime, and to prove it, they hosted a free public Zumba class to get people up and moving.

Grounded in Health, a joint project of the Kern County Department of Public Health and Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, was launched at the beginning of the year as a way to engage the community with healthy living self-help. For the month of February, Grounded in Health is focusing on the benefits of exercise and physical activity.

Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health, says Zumba was an ideal choice for the, as it demonstrates that working out doesn't always have to be a chore. It can be a fun way to get together with friend sand family wile also burning calories.

"You don't even realized that you've exercised for 30 minutes when you have fun, upbeat music playing and you're just moving along to the beat. You don't even recognize the fact that you're exercising and, really, you're getting an intense workout," said Carrigan.

The class was only 30 minutes, but it really allowed people to get a chance to burn calories and have fun while doing so. Attendees appeared energetic, and smiles were seen throughout the class.

Zumba instructor Condy Burdick says she has a passion for Zumba, and that it's a great way for people to be more active and continue to choose healthy habits.

"By not moving, we age, and I think movement, exercise, good food, keep us young and strong," said Burdick.

Along with the physical side, Grounded in Health also focuses on bettering peoples' mental wellbeing. According to Director of Kern Behavioral Health Stacy Kuwahara, physical activity is closely tied to mental wellness.

"It can help reduce depression, anxiety, stress, increases our self-esteem. Sometimes it gets us outside or around other people, and all of those things really help us feel better in addition to all the physical benefits," said Kuwahara.

Although February is primarily focused on working out, it doesn't mean people have to rearrange their daily schedules. Kuwahara emphasizes that the little changes really do matter.

"Going for a walk, breaking it up in 10 minute increments," said Kuwahara. "Small things make a huge difference."

Grounded in Health will continue to promote exercising habits in Kern County throughout the rest of the month. Future areas of focus will include healthy sleep, nutritious eating, and balanced social media use.