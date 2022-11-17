Demand for Narcan in Kern County outpaces supply

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The life-saving drug Narcan was made available at numerous sites across Kern County, but the demand is outpacing supply.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (Kern BHRS) get Narcan through the Naloxone Distribution Project created by the Department of Health Care Services. Organizations that can opt into the program include first responders, law enforcement, community organizations, schools, and public health agencies.

The Kern County Library started distributing Narcan one month ago and has already had to restock.

"We just started about a month ago. I believe it was in October. We got our first shipment and the response was so positive we ended up running out of Narcan in a lot of our branches in a couple days," said Kern County Library Regional Supervisor Shalyn Pineda. "We started with 120 boxes, which went pretty quick. I really didn't know when we first started the program how the response would be in our community. It was overwhelming. Everybody wanted to have this life-saving drug."

For more information on Narcan and the Naloxone Distribution Project, visit the Kern BHRS website.