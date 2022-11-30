District 1 Supervisor Phillip Peters calls for report on election process during Board of Supervisors meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Things got a little heated when the topic of the mid-term elections was discussed during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, November 29th.

District 1 Supervisor Phillip Peters said he believes improvements need to be made in the elections department when he was told that Kern County Auditor Mary Bedard wouldn't have votes certified by the next meeting.

He said he had an issue with that and that brought a response from District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez.

"Mr. Peters, what is your hope from the reporter? Are you trying to block the certification of the election? What does the timing of the report matter?" asked Perez.

"Well, I would like to, after some of the issues that I've heard as far as, I don't know how far we can get down the rabbit hole right now since it's not agendized, but I've heard issues as far as numbers, the accuracy of numbers that were reported to the Secretary of State," replied Peters.

The Board decided to move forward since the issue was not on the agenda. However, they do plan to discuss the election and certification process at their next meeting on December 13th.

The deadline for votes to be certified in California is December 8th.