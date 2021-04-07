Watch
Dream Center to reopen at full capacity on April 12

The Dream Center
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 16:06:55-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A place that provides services for local foster youth is set to reopen next week.

Officials with the Dream Center of Kern County announced it will reopen at full capacity beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

The Dream Center is located at 1801 19th Street and provides everything from basic needs to social and educational services for local foster youth. It is a safe place for foster youth, emancipated youth and unaccompanied youth up to the age 25 to receive social and educational services, get help with meeting their basic needs, and gain respite if they do not have a safe and stable living environment.

Emergency need items such as food, clothing, hygiene items, bus passes, and household items, made possible through community donations, are also available. Youth may also use the Center’s computer lab, internet, showers, laundry, phone, copier, fax and mailing address.

Its hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact Jayme Stuart, Dream Center Coordinator, at (661) 636-4488.

