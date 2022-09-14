Dutch Bros to donate $1 to CASA for every drink sold on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Coffee franchise Dutch Bros is teaming up with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County on Friday, September 17th, to help create a brighter future for local kids.

CASA is a non-profit charity organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in the court system with trained volunteers. Since 1994, CASA has helped almost 3,450 kids and trained over 1,300 volunteers.

One dollar spent from every drink sold will be donated to the nonprofit. All Bakersfield Dutch Bros locations are participating.