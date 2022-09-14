Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Dutch Bros to donate $1 to CASA for every drink sold on Friday

Dutch Bros - Chester Avenue
Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros opened up their newest coffee shop in South Bakersfield. The new location is at 15 S. Chester Ave.
Dutch Bros - Chester Avenue
Posted at 8:17 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 11:17:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Coffee franchise Dutch Bros is teaming up with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County on Friday, September 17th, to help create a brighter future for local kids.

CASA is a non-profit charity organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in the court system with trained volunteers. Since 1994, CASA has helped almost 3,450 kids and trained over 1,300 volunteers.

One dollar spent from every drink sold will be donated to the nonprofit. All Bakersfield Dutch Bros locations are participating.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book