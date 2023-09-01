East Bakersfield Walmart celebrates store Grand Re-Opening following remodel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There was a party Friday morning in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on East Brundage Lane in East Bakersfield. The staff were celebrating the store's recent remodel with a grand re-opening event that saw Walmart present several community organizations with grants.

The grant recipients, the Westchester-Bakersfield Kiwanis Club, the Bakersfield Memorial Foundation, JJ's Legacy, and the Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic, received grants totaling $5,000. The festivities included music by Mariachi Aguilas de Bakersfield, the unveiling of a new mural depicting an agricultural scene, and free tacos.

"They've been supporting our club for many years and the efforts that we made in the community to support underprivileged children and veterans. we are a volunteer community service club. We have about 40 different projects, so these funds go a long way," said Robin Woodward with Kiwanis.

$1,500 went to the Bakersfield Memorial Foundation, and Manager of Philanthropy Susan Hopkins told the crowd that the money was needed for children's care.

"So this will go to support the pediatric surgical suites, which we're building, so your kids can have surgery in Bakersfield," said Hopkins.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh presented a proclamation to Walmart and to Store Manager Brian Ackerman. According to Ackerman, the remodel was an 11-week project. He says he's grateful for the facelift the store has received, and he hopes it will attract more customers.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

