'Empress of Soul' Gladys Knight to perform in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gospel and R&B singer Gladys Knight will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sun, August 6.

Knight, also known as the "Empress of Soul," is a seven-time Grammy Award-winner who specializes in R&B, gospel, pop, and adult contemporary music. She has recorded over 38 albums. She also has a career as an actress, appearing in movies such as "Pipe Dreams," "Hollywood Homicide," and "I Can Do Bad All By Myself," as well as television shows "House of Payne," "Dancing with the Stars," and "The Masked Singer."

Knight is possibly best known for her songs with backup Motown band The Pips. With The Pips, Knight released "Midnight Train to Georgia," the original version of "I Heard It Through The Grapevine," "If I Were Your Woman," and "Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me," among other hits.

Tickets for Knight's show can be purchased online or at the Fox Theater's Box Office starting at 10 a.m. on Thurs, June 8. Customers can use the promotional code "SOULFUL" in order to purchase tickets early from Tues, June 6 to Wed, June 7.