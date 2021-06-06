Fatal collision on Golden State Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A fatal collision closed off the area at Golden State Avenue and the southbound 99 in northwest Bakersfield around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident page, a car was found by a construction crew with a deceased man inside.

CHP said the car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the 204 just south of the 99 when the driver collided with construction equipment in an area closed off to the public.

There is no information on what led to the collision as of this time.