Kallyn Hobmann

Kallyn Hobmann, 23ABC

Multi-media Journalist

Social

Email: kallyn.hobmann@kero.com

Kallyn joined the 23ABC News team in June of 2020. She grew up in Thousand Oaks, CA before attending Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. She graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism and she is thrilled to stay in sunny California as she starts her journalism career.

Kallyn has completed internships at KSBY-TV and CBS News Network in Los Angeles. She was previously a reporter for The Sonoma Index-Tribune as well.

Her favorite part of being a reporter is the incredible people she gets to meet. She is honored to tell Bakersfield’s stories and would love to hear from you if you have a story idea!

In her free time, Kallyn loves trying new restaurants, playing the piano, horseback riding, baking and hiking. Feel free to email her your favorite local spots to explore!

