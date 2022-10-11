Fatal crash involving motorcycle and semi-truck near Fort Tejon

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KERO) — A fatal collision between a motorcycle and a semi-truck took place on the I-5 near Fort Tejon shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 9th.

According to authorities a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle carrying two people collided with a Hyundai Freightliner semi-truck while northbound on the I-5, south of Lebec Service Road. The driver of the motorcycle, an unidentified man, died on the scene. The passenger, 30-year-old Kaylin Riolo from Emeryville, CA, was transported to Kern Medical Center. The driver of the semi-truck, Joe Riddle, 55, was not injured.

Following the crash, I-5 northbound lanes three and four were closed for approximately five hours.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon department.