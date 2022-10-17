Fatal crash near Weedpatch leaves 2 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fatal crash involving one car occurred on South Vineland Road north of Buena Vista Boulevard around 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a 2009 Infinity G37 sedan, a 24-year-old man, lost control of the car after drifting into the dirt off of the east shoulder of South Vineland Road. The sedan proceeded to go northwest before the front crashed into a tree. The car then rotated until the passenger side hit a different tree, killing the passenger, an unidentified woman.

The crash is being investigated by CHP Officer Robert Lucke. This is an ongoing investigation.