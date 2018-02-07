February declared Safe Surrender Awareness Month by a number of Kern County cities this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - February is Safe Surrender Awareness Month in Kern County and according to officials 63 babies have been surrendered here.

Six of which were surrendered just last year.

A celebration of the men and women who make this law possible took place today in Delano at the Delano Regional Medical Center where one of those six babies were surrendered.

The Safe Surrender law allows parents to safely surrender their babies without questions asked for 72 hours after giving birth.

The Bakersfield City Council is scheduled to declare February Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness month.