Find the perfect Christmas gift at the Bakersfield Collector-Con

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Whether it's superheroes, sports, anime, or classic pop culture, there's something for everyone at the Bakersfield Collector-Con.

This year, over 30 vendors showed up for Collector-Con. Local shop owners will be showcasing collectibles from Disney movies, Marvel and DC Comics, classic rock bands, horror movies, and Funko Pops.

You also have the chance to get your picture taken with Santa Clause.

The annual event is wrapping up Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Eagles on 1718 17th Street. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Bakersfield.