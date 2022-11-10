Fleetwood Mask to perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fleetwood Mask, a Fleetwood Mac cover band, will be performing at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Friday, November 11th.

Fleetwood Mask is a cover band that aims to realistically portray the 1975 five-piece Fleetwood Mac lineup. Each member of the cover band has the same equipment and instruments as the Fleetwood Mac member they represent, as well as an acted-out persona in order to bring audiences "a truly authentic Fleetwood Mac experience." The band will cover Fleetwood Mac's 50-year history.

Tickets to the concert range between $35 and $55. They can be bought at the Fox Theater's Box Office or online at the Fox Theater's website. Because of Veterans Day, Box Office hours on November 11th will be from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.