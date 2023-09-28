Flight test program for hydrogen fuel use takes off at Mojave Air and Space Port

Universal Hydrogen has a flight plan.

The company believes in about two years, they’ll introduce liquid hydrogen use for commercial flights.

In order to reach that goal, a flight test program will take off from the Mojave Air and Space Port beginning in November.

“This is our 10th flight, our first in Mojave," Alex Kroll, a Universal Hydrogen test pilot said. "We did some testing up in Washington, but we’re happy to be in our new home. This is kind of a start of a new era for testing for our aircraft and I think for the great of the aviation industry as well.”

During its flight test program, Universal Hydrogen will optimize the performance of its hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain.

The company will also introduce its modular liquid hydrogen fuel storage system and will test to meet FAA requirements.

“We’ll probably be doing upwards of 50 or so flights between now and the middle of next year to develop and improve the powertrain," said Mark Cousin, President and CTO of Universal Hydrogen.

The company introduced its plans during a 20-minute flight test for a select group of spectators at Mojave.

Universal Hydrogen had its experimental airplane and hydrogen fueled engine on display for the event.

It’s the first to fly on hydrogen fuel in such a large-scale aircraft. During the test flight, the aircraft reached 5,000 feet before returning to the ground.

“Everybody on the team is really happy to be here in Mojave," Cousin said. "I think Mojave as a test site holds a lot of significance for people. There are a lot of historic achievements that have been made here.”

Tim Reid, the general manager of Air and Space Port, hopes this adventure will add to it. He said they're excited to work with Universal Hydrogen.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

