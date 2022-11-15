Former Bakersfield Condors athletic trainer makes court appearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A former athletic trainer for the Bakersfield Condors appeared in court on Monday, November 14th after his arrest in a recent sting operation that targeted sexual predators.

Chad Drown has been charged with two felonies, including contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act. He was one of nine people arrested in the decoy operation.

23ABC spoke with his attorney and certified criminal law specialist, Kyle Humphrey, who addressed the charges against his client.

"But we're supposed to believe and pretend that somehow the fact that a policeman at some point after entrapping someone through their conversation, and that is very often the defense in these cases, that they make it easy and lure people, that these people act a certain way," said Humphrey. "There is no way that you could rule out that a person is going there to see what they see. And if the person is underage to leave, or if the person is not their cup of tea to leave."

Drown is due back in court on January 25th.