Former BCSD teacher aide sentenced to 2 years in prison for sexually assaulting teen

Incident happened in May 2017

1:10 PM, Jan 18, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A former teacher aide within the Bakersfield City School District was sentenced on Thursday for sexually assaulting a teenager last year.

Edward Gonzalez will spend two years in Wasco State Prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in May 2017.

Gonzalez, 26, was convicted on charges of oral copulation, attempted sodomy with force, oral copulation with a person under 18-years-old, false imprisonment with violence, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child.

In May, Gonzalez allegedly met the teenage boy at a party. The boy later ended up at Gonzalez's home in east Bakersfield, which is where the sexual assault took place.

The victim was not a student within BCSD at the time of the assault, but went to the school Gonzalez worked at before. Gonzalez was with the district at Sierra Middle School since 2013.

