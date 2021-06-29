Former Kern County resident Trevor Reed's appeal of Russian sentence denied

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Kern County resident Trevor Reed will have to continue to serve his sentence in Russia for now.

A Russian court denied the former United States Marine's appeal of his nine-year prison sentence on Monday. Reed was sentenced last July for "endangering the life and health of Russian police officers." Reed and his family have denied the charges.

Covering Kern County President discusses Trevor Reed case with Putin Anthony Wright, 23ABC

The U.S. State Department said Monday that it was "deeply troubled" by the Russian court's decision. Earlier this month President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed Reed. The state department said it is continuing to fight for his release.