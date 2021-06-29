Watch
Former Kern County resident Trevor Reed's appeal of Russian sentence denied

State Department was "deeply troubled" by decision
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, leaves the Moscow City Court after attending a court session of Trevor Reed in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 28, 2021. A Moscow court has rejected an imprisoned American's appeal against his nine-year sentence for assaulting police officers. The Moscow City Court on Monday upheld the sentence issued last year by a lower court which convicted Trevor Reed for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
John Sullivan
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 12:37:34-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Kern County resident Trevor Reed will have to continue to serve his sentence in Russia for now.

A Russian court denied the former United States Marine's appeal of his nine-year prison sentence on Monday. Reed was sentenced last July for "endangering the life and health of Russian police officers." Reed and his family have denied the charges.

The U.S. State Department said Monday that it was "deeply troubled" by the Russian court's decision. Earlier this month President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed Reed. The state department said it is continuing to fight for his release.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
