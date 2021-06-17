President Joe Biden discusses Trevor Reed case with Russian President Vladimir Putin

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — During President Joe Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two discussed the release of two Americans including Trevor Reed who grew up in Tehachapi and graduated from the city's high school.

The Texas parents of Trevor Reed reacted to what they heard from President Biden following the summit. No promise Trevor is coming home, but they are grateful President Biden brought up their son with Vladimir Putin.

"It was great to hear those words. I think it's huge. I do, I really think it's it's huge," said Paula Reed. "And then we have the last big final step for him to come home."

President Biden said he raised the case of their son Trevor and Paul Whelan both former marines both held in separate cases on trumped-up charges in Russian jails.

"I spent my whole life in the service of my country and I would appreciate it if my country would help to bring me home in this difficult situation back to my family," said Trevor Reed on audio provided by the family.

President Biden said to the families watching back in the United States: "We're going to follow through with that discussion. I am not going to walk away on that issue."

"This is really what our whole goal in life has been for almost the past two years," said Trevor's father Joey Reed.

"It is surreal. But like I said, it's what we've been working towards for almost two years. So we're glad that it finally happened today," added Paula.