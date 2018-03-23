Funeral services set for Father Bert Mello

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The funeral services for Reverend Bert Mello have been set after he died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Father Mello took over as pastor for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in February 2016.

He was 64 years old.

Visitation for Father Mello will be on Tuesday, March 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Merced. The funeral mass will be the following day at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fresno.

Mello's burial will be on April 2 at 10 a.m. at Winton District Cemetery near Merced.

Locally, remembrances can be made in lieu of flowers to OLPH Catholic School at 124 Columbus St. They can also be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Fresno and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Merced.