Light Rain
HI: 66°
LO: 61°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Our Lady of Perpetual Help pastor Bert Mello has passed away.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help confirms with 23ABC that he passed in his sleep overnight. They are currently working on planning services.
Deputies from the Rosamond substation arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing tires from The Tire Store on Monday.
The Bakersfield Fire Department is deploying one Urban Search and Rescue team to Santa Barbara County on Wednesday.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help pastor Bert Mello has passed away.
CSUB appointed Lynnette Zelezny, Ph. D. as the new president of the school, the first woman to serve in that role.