Johana Restrepo
10:14 AM, Mar 21, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Our Lady of Perpetual Help pastor Bert Mello has passed away.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help confirms with 23ABC that he passed in his sleep overnight. They are currently working on planning services.

Local News