Garces Memorial High School to hold BBQ event on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Garces Memorial High School will hold its annual Holy Smoke BBQ event in person and on campus this year, the first time it has done so since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The barbecue will take place on Wednesday, September 28th at 6 p.m.

The Holy Smoke BBQ is a barbecue fundraiser put on by Garces Memorial High School, in which proceeds go to the school's student programs. The barbecue is a long-standing Garces tradition and was held as a drive-thru in the past two previous years.

Tickets are $50. The dinner included will have a filet, au gratin potatoes, a Pyrenees French roll, salad, and a dessert from Jake's Original Tex Mex Cafe, located on Oak St. Dinner service will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a drive-thru available until 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 661-327-2578 or by visiting the Garces website. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.