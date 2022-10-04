GET Bus and Kern Transit partner for Transit Tuesday event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Council of Governments is asking the community to participate in its Commute Kern Rideshare Week 2022 program from October 3rd until October 7th. The goal of the program is to have citizens consider alternative transportation options like carpooling and bicycling.

October 4th is Transit Tuesday. Golden Empire Transit (GET) Bus and Kern Transit invite the public to join them for an event thanking those who use their services. It runs from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the Downtown depot. The event includes information about their service, games, and snacks.

Another event will be held at California State University Bakersfield's new depot from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All those who rideshare this week are also invited to register on CommuteKern.org to log your trip for a chance to win a bicycle from Snider's Cyclery.