Governor Gavin Newsom and Congressman Kevin McCarthy make statements on 9/11

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Local congressman Kevin McCarthy honored the lives of those fallen on 9/11 by speaking at ceremonies in Ridgecrest and Bakersfield on Sunday, September 11th.

“As a nation, we experienced the worst of humanity: a cowardly terrorist attack against innocent men and women on September 11, 2001," said McCarthy in a statement. "But like a phoenix that rises from the ashes and rubble, America too rose and our American spirit burned brighter."

California governor Gavin Newsom also delivered statements on Sunday.

"As we reflect on the past 21 years, we also commemorate the service members who answered our nation's call in the aftermath of the attacks," said the governor. "We will never forget their sacrifices to protect our cherished freedoms and way of life."