Governor Gavin Newsom appoints Tehachapi woman as Warden of California City Correctional Facility

Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 07, 2023
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed a Tehachapi woman as Warden of the California City Correctional Facility.

Leanna Lundy was a Chief Deputy Administrator at the facility in 2021. She was appointed the position of Acting Warden at the facility in the same year and has served in multiple positions at the facility since 2008, including Correctional Administrator, Chief Deputy Administrator, Captain, and Correctional Lieutenant.

"The position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is more than $175,000," according to Newsom.

