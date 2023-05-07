Health Fair gives Latina women maternal health care options

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Being pregnant can be a very rewarding feeling for some women but it can also be quite stressful. From finding the right doctor to adjusting to life as a parent. The Latina Maternal Heath Fair aims to relieve some of that stress by giving women options on what to do.

Services like health care, post-pregnancy support groups, and free ultrasounds are just some of the resources available at the Latina Maternal Health Fair. Their overall goal is to ensure that the Latina community has the option to make their own healthcare choices.

The fair aims to educate expecting mothers and families on how to speak up for themselves in a medical environment.

Michele Monseratt-Ramos with Consumer Watchdog says the fair came to fruition when the Department of Public Health released facts about mortality rates and knew something had to be done.

"The Central Valley is the number one — has the highest rate of maternal mortality and the second highest rate of infant mortality.”

Alongside Consumer Watchdog, many other Kern County organizations were at the event to share their resources with the public.

Marivette Torres, a licensed midwife, provides services for low-risk patients who would prefer to have an at-home birth and says her services are targeted toward women’s wants and needs.

"People think the only place that they can have their babies is in a hospital. I am able to offer an alternative for them. I’m a medical provider and I can offer all the same services that they would get in the hospital but they’re getting at home in the comfort of their own home.”

Torres says she is the only Latina midwife in Kern County. Being able to speak Spanish fluently, she says she is pleased to be a part of an event where she is able to share her resources with others.

A number of organizers cater to expecting mothers but other groups also focused on families who already have children. Community development specialist with Kern County Child Support Tiyonna Mitchell says their organization focuses on child support orders but also provides resources and information to families.

“We believe that maternal health is very important and a lot of parents that come in are new parents and so we just want to let them know that we are not just here when a kid — when they are past the newborn stage.”

Along with informing families, Mitchell says they’ve also been passing out new parenting kits, and infant kits, and have also created a raffle.

Monseratt-Ramos added they are happy to see their efforts spread through the community and are ready to see the end results.

“We’re building a movement and we’re starting to see results and we’re just happy to be here.”

Organizers say the health fair has been operating for two years but seeing how the community has responded to their efforts, they plan to expand even more next year.