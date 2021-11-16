Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Bakersfield Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Since launching in 2014, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2021 tour of the West by rolling into Bakersfield for one day. The truck will be at the Valley Plaza this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: a Hello Kitty Cafe Pink Heart T-Shirt; a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos; hand-decorated cookie sets; Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets. Other best-selling items include; Sprinkle Mugs and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.