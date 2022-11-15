Watch Now
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Bakersfield on tour

Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 13:38:12-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Sanio's official mobile Hello Kitty food spot, will stop by Bakersfield on Saturday, November 19th. The stop is a part of its 2022 tour of the United States.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck was first introduced in 2014 as Sanrio's first venture into food. The all-pink truck quickly gained popularity for its Hello Kitty-themed merchandise and cookie sets. Items sold at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck include coin banks, glass mugs, tote bags, t-shirts, lunchboxes, and plush toys.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at the food court entrance of the Valley Plaza Mall from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The next stop on the tour will be in Long Beach on December 3rd.

