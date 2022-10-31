Watch Now
Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater to hold Halloween screening of Night of the Living Dead

23ABC News
File image of the Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Oct 31, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is screening a Halloween classic on Monday, October 31st.

The Fox Theater will be showing George A. Romero's 1968 horror classic Night of the Living Dead. Night of the Living Dead follows a group of seven people boarded up in a farmhouse following the start of the zombie apocalypse. The film was extremely controversial upon release but has since gained a dedicated cult following and is now considered one of the most influential films in the horror genre and in zombie-related media.

The showing will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the original zombie flick can be purchased for 5 dollars. Those who bring their student or military IDs may get a free secondary ticket following the purchase of the first.

