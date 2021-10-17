Hobmann's Haunts: Ghost hunt at Browning Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — When the sun goes down in Delano, Browning Road gets dark. But keep an eye out. There could be something out there.

Carmen Picazo grew up in the area. She said, rumor has it, a woman who was hit by a car years ago haunts the road today.

"I’m thinking that that’s the woman that is, you know, popping up on Browning Road. It's unfinished business," said Carmen.

So ghost hunter Missy Bennett and 23ABC investigated alongside Carmen and her son, Tristan.

“Once I received a little bit more about information about who might be haunting Browning Road, it made the legend seem a little bit more real," said Missy.

Missy brought equipment to detect electromagnetic energy and a thermal radar camera. We investigated near a memorial on the side of the road too.

Missy used an app that can detect human forms visible, or not, to the human eye.

Nothing wanted to reveal itself that night but when looking back on photos from Carmen’s phone, we did see a mysterious white object we hadn’t noticed in person.

So what do you think? Will you take the drive down Browning Road?