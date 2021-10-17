Watch
Hobmann's Haunts: Ghost hunt at Browning Road

"It’s unfinished business.”
In this week's Hobmann's Haunts, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann and ghost hunter Missy Bennett investigate Browning Road in Delano. Rumor has it, a woman haunts the road after she was killed in a hit and run decades ago.
Posted at 9:31 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 12:31:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — When the sun goes down in Delano, Browning Road gets dark. But keep an eye out. There could be something out there.

Carmen Picazo grew up in the area. She said, rumor has it, a woman who was hit by a car years ago haunts the road today.

"I’m thinking that that’s the woman that is, you know, popping up on Browning Road. It's unfinished business," said Carmen.

So ghost hunter Missy Bennett and 23ABC investigated alongside Carmen and her son, Tristan.

“Once I received a little bit more about information about who might be haunting Browning Road, it made the legend seem a little bit more real," said Missy.

Missy brought equipment to detect electromagnetic energy and a thermal radar camera. We investigated near a memorial on the side of the road too.

Missy used an app that can detect human forms visible, or not, to the human eye.

Nothing wanted to reveal itself that night but when looking back on photos from Carmen’s phone, we did see a mysterious white object we hadn’t noticed in person.

So what do you think? Will you take the drive down Browning Road?

