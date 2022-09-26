Hoffman Hospice Voices of Inspiration dinner raised $60k, featured NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner talked about his career and faith at the annual Voices of Inspiration dinner on Thursday, September 22nd. It was the first in-person event for Hoffman Hospice in three years.

Warner talked with fellow NFL alum and Super Bowl champion David Carr about football and faith. Warner is considered the greatest undrafted player in NFL history. He is known for wearing the number 13, which he explained at the event wasn't "unlucky."

The event raised more than $60 thousand.