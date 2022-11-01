Houchin Community Blood Bank and City of Tehachapi to hold Tehachapi Blood Drive

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi, Houchin Community Blood Bank, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, and Tehachapi Vineyard Church are teaming together to hold a blood donation drive on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The Tehachapi Bloof Drive will take place at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Houchin Community Blood Bank will be there will two blood donation busses and additional staff. Meanwhile, the church will have an indoor area for donators as they wait.

To set up an appointment, visit Houchin's drive schedule webpage.