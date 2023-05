TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive for Tehachapi residents on Wed, May 24.

Houchin officials say they are looking for platelet and plasma donors. According to them, those types of donations take longer but are essential to helping burn victims and cancer patients.

The event will take place at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit HCBB.com.