House Speaker McCarthy invites President Biden to discuss debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (KERO) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is urging President Joe Biden to discuss the debt ceiling with him.

McCarthy invited the President to join Republicans at the negotiating table in a tweet he made on Sun, April 23. He also said that if Washington wanted to spend more, it would have to save somewhere else.

Like every other household in America—if Washington wants to spend more, it needs to save more somewhere else.



This isn’t controversial—it’s common sense. I invite the President to get serious and join Republicans at the table. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 23, 2023

His comments follow a plan he proposed last week that would cut trillions in federal spending. McCarthy says that the House will vote on the bill this week.

