Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

House Speaker McCarthy invites President Biden to discuss debt ceiling

His comments follow a plan he proposed last week that would cut trillions in federal spending. McCarthy says that the House will vote on the bill this week.
Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy
23ABC
Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 13:21:10-04

WASHINGTON (KERO) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is urging President Joe Biden to discuss the debt ceiling with him.

McCarthy invited the President to join Republicans at the negotiating table in a tweet he made on Sun, April 23. He also said that if Washington wanted to spend more, it would have to save somewhere else.

His comments follow a plan he proposed last week that would cut trillions in federal spending. McCarthy says that the House will vote on the bill this week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets