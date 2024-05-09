Bakersfield Jockey Club Awards Kern Valley Student Athletes on Eve of Softball Championship

KERN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — Twelve Kern Valley High school athletes were honored for their excellence on Wednesday at Paradise Cove Lodge. Two of those students are softball players, who on Thursday will be jockeying for the top spot in their league.

The Bakersfield Jockey Club honors student athletes around Kern County and on May 8 they went on their first ever road trip.

The Kern Valley High School Varsity Softball team is going to play Cal city on May 9 at 3:15 in Cal City. The winner of that game will win the league.

So far, the Kern Valley Broncs Varsity Softball team is 18-6.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It's kind of nice because we don’t really experience much up here in the Kern River Valley, Like with awards,” said Kayley Sietsma, a senior at Kern Valley High.

Sietsma, who plays softball and soccer, said the award given by the Bakersfield Jockey Club came as a surprise. The goal of the club, which has been around since the 1960’s, is -

“To recognize local Kern COunty Athletes for their athletics, their character,” explained Karen Odel, Executive Director of the Bakersfield Jockey Club.

However, the club had never honored Kern Valley High School Athletes, and so they took the awards, which typically take place in Bakersfield, on the road for the first time in their history. The ceremony took place at Paradise Cove Lodge, who donated the breakfast.

“We are a nonprofit and we run 100 percent on donations,” Odel said.

Coaches nominated students based on their action both off the field -

“The character traits I think of when I think of Audrey are passionate, poised and accountable,” said Jamie Duran during the ceremony.

Crack of the bat

And on -

“They’re leaders, they have sportsmanship, they’re the ones communicating,” said Jamie Duran, the Varsity Softball Headcoach and Kern Valley High School.

Duran nominated both the star pitcher Audrey Martinez and star catcher Kayley Sietsma.

And the awards ceremony came on the eve of their final game - if they win, they take first in the league.

“I mean the passion that this team plays with all the time speaks volumes,” Duran said.

Sietsma is coming off a great game against Rosamond.

“Kayley actually hit two over the fence home runs at yesterday's game,” explained Duran.

“I’ve never done that before, and when I hit that first one, I was just so excited, I honestly started crying because I was so excited. I never thought I’d actually hit one over the fence,” said Sietsma.

Win or lose at tomorrow’s game, both Sietsma and Martinez have learned and grown this year to help their team get to this point.

“It’s a really special award though. It’s been around since 1965, so it’s got that history to it and it means that they’re one of those that are part of the long history of the Bakersfield Jockey Club.”

“Softball has my heart and these girls have really just kept the light in this sport for me, and I mean it’s just been a blessing to be around them and to be able to coach this team,” Duran said.

Organizers told me that they considered the event to be a success and hope to come back to the Kern River Valley in the future.

