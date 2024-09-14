Kern Valley Residents throw fundraiser to help send local student to horseshoeing school

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The fundraiser will be held on Saturday September 14 from 4-7 PM at Frandy Park Campground!

Dustin Clark is graduating from high school in spring of 2025 and after he has decided to attend a school for farriers.

“After I got into it I really enjoyed working with the animals and I kind of got a passion for it, it just feels like it comes to me,” Clark said.

It was through his job working at Frandy Park Campground -

“Over the summertime I would ride with the wagon that we would pull the campers.”

And his time spent in the organization One Spade Mule Packers -

“I’ve learned a lot about taking responsibility and being respectful and responsible and putting others before yourself.”

That Clark realized he wanted to work with animals, specifically horses.

“He has a natural ability for it. There are very few people that I’ve met that connects with the animals like he does,” said Reid Hopkins with the One Spade Youth Packers.

“Dustin was an outstanding student in high school and we like to help these kids get a head start in whatever direction they want to head in.”

The fundraiser will take place at Frandy Park Campground in Kernville.

“Starting tomorrow at four we’ll be serving here tri-tip and all the fixins. We've got a chuckwagon coming in," Hopkins said.

And it will feature desert cooked in dutch oven.

Clark is planning to attend the Pacific Coast Horse-Shoeing school.

Clark, explaining what a farrier does -

“Trim the hooves, make it at the right angle to keep the leg at the right position so that it has a proper footing on the ground. And if he needs it he’ll put the shoes on.”

The fundraiser is open to everyone and the organizers hope to see you there.

“Sometimes it’s kind of staggering the amount of support this little community can generate, we are very grateful for that.”

And it might be the perfect time for a new farrier in the KRV…

“The one guy that shoes for Reid, he’s retiring soon, I was hoping to come in and help out the rest of the community and take over that positions," Clark said.

“Who knows he may be the next one nailing shoes on your horse,” Hopkins said.

