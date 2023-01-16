Independent Bakersfield bookstore 'Sam's Antiques and Gifts' to close down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After 50 years, Sam's Antiques and Gift Store, one of the last independent bookstores in Bakersfield, is closing its doors.

Sam’s Antiques and Gift Store is a Bakersfield bookstore that has been around for decades filled with dozens of books, dolls, antique items, and much more. However, the store will be closing this month. That is why the family-owned business is encouraging everyone in the community to come down and check out the many knick-knacks, antique items, dolls, and books to buy.

“Back then this place was rushing with business, there were tons of antique stores up and down the street. It was just booming and business was great for a long time," explained Shelly Lovell, one of the owners of Sam's Antiques and Gift Store. "For the last ten to fifteen years, the neighborhood started going down a little bit. It’s not as much clientele to keep the business running where you can also keep the store going and keep your bills paid.”

Shelly Lovell and Jenette Waymire are sisters and say their grandparents Sam and Delcie Lelemsis opened the store about 50 years ago. It started as a second-hand furniture store and then was well-known for its books and knick-knacks. Their grandmother and the owner of the store, Delcie Lelemsis, passed away in 2020.

Now, as business begins to slow down, Lovell says the store is closing down.

“Based on that as well as her will. She stated it [the closing of the shop] in the will which is the only reason that we’re okay with it, because it’s very emotional for all of us.”

Lovell says one of the things that made the store unique was being able to bring in books and trade them. She adds it was something that helped her grandmother replenish the stock and also help people save money.

Lovell also talked about her childhood memories in the store.

“As soon as you knew A-B-C and 1,2,3, you were organizing books, you were putting things away, you were dusting," said Lovell. "All of her kids were literally raised in a pack-and-play. From the time where she would have to go back to work, it’s like 'alright, we’ll drop the kids off at the store with grandma.' I learned so much here. How to be a people person, how to talk to people, how to work Excel.”

Waymire says that although the store is closing down this month, she still embraces the mark her grandmother left behind not only on their family but on the customers of Kern.

“It’s just grandma. Grandma is everywhere," said Waymire. "We can see her because she’s purchased all of these things and put her heart and soul into it. You can just see her little touches everywhere. I’m sure a lot of people are going to miss it. We’ve had people come in today that have been customers for years.”

The last day to purchase items at Sam's Antiques and Gift Store will be Sun, Jan 22 store. The store is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.