Infant dead after being hit by vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield

According to the Coroner's Office, 23-month-old Presley Celedon died from "blunt injuries." Her cause of death has been listed as an accident.
Posted at 2:38 PM, May 01, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The identity of an infant that died after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield was released by the Kern County Cororner's Office on Mon, May 1.

23-month-old Presley Celedon was hit by a vehicle near the 12400 block of Southworth Court around 6:20 p.m. on Wed, April 12. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Celedon was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital, where she died from her injuries around 6:50 p.m.

According to the Coroner's Office, Celedon died from "blunt injuries." Her cause of death has been listed as an accident.

