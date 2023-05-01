Infant dead after being hit by vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The identity of an infant that died after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield was released by the Kern County Cororner's Office on Mon, May 1.

23-month-old Presley Celedon was hit by a vehicle near the 12400 block of Southworth Court around 6:20 p.m. on Wed, April 12. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Celedon was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital, where she died from her injuries around 6:50 p.m.

According to the Coroner's Office, Celedon died from "blunt injuries." Her cause of death has been listed as an accident.

