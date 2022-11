BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Junior League of Bakersfield will transform its Community Center into a holiday market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th.

The holiday market will feature a variety of gift options from local Bakersfield businesses. Money earned from the market will go towards the Junior League's effort to promote literacy in Kern County.

For more information on the holiday market or on the Junior League of Bakersfield, visit the league's website.