Juntos Por El Valle pop-up tour to stop by California State University Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Loud for Tomorrow's Juntos Por El Valle, or "Together Through The Valley," pop-up tour will make a stop at California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pop-up festival will start at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Juntos Por El Valle is a touring pop-up festival that aims to educate the public, especially Latino and LGBTQ citizens, and encourage them to vote in upcoming elections. The tour has previously gone through areas such as Tulare and Kings County.

Juntos Por El Valle is the combined effort of organizations such as Loud for Tomorrow and the Delores Huerta Foundation, both of which are attending the CSUB pop-up. The event will feature vendors, informational booths, music, wellness activities, merchandise, giveaways, and free food.

Participants of the event must wear a mask and follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.