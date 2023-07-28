Watch Now
Kayaker's body recovered 43 days after tragic incident in Kern River

Pictures released by TCSO showed recovery efforts on Thursday.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a kayaker 43 days after the victim died in the Kern River.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 14:15:20-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a kayaker 43 days after the victim died in the Kern River.

Pictures released by TCSO showed recovery efforts on Thursday.

The initial incident happened June 14 in the Kern River just north of Camp Owens.

Authorities say the person's body became entangled in a tree in the middle of the river and several attempts were made to recover the body over the past six weeks with crews finally able to recover the body Thursday.

