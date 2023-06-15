One kayaker dead, 4 others rescued from Kern River

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — One person is dead after search and rescue teams were called out to rescue 5 professional kayakers in the Kern River.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 5:30 on June 14 near Ant River Caynon north of Kernville. Crews responded to a report of 5 professional kayakers who had fallen into the river.

Kern County Search and Rescue teams were called out to assist just before 6:00 pm.

One of the kayakers is confirmed dead but his body has not been recovered. The other 4 kayakers were successfully rescued.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says the search for the fifth kayaker's body will resume in the morning.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office, the Kern County Sheriff's Office, and the rest of the first responder community near the Kern River, as well as us here at 23ABC, want to remind everyone that the Kern River is dangerous and unpredictable under even the best circumstances.

Stay Out, Stay Alive.