Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One kayaker dead, 4 others rescued from Kern River

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Kern Search and Rescue responded to a call that 5 professional kayakers had fallen into the Kern River near Kernville just after 5:30 pm on June 14.
river rescue map
23ABC
river rescue map
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 00:57:48-04

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — One person is dead after search and rescue teams were called out to rescue 5 professional kayakers in the Kern River.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 5:30 on June 14 near Ant River Caynon north of Kernville. Crews responded to a report of 5 professional kayakers who had fallen into the river.

Kern County Search and Rescue teams were called out to assist just before 6:00 pm.

One of the kayakers is confirmed dead but his body has not been recovered. The other 4 kayakers were successfully rescued.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says the search for the fifth kayaker's body will resume in the morning.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office, the Kern County Sheriff's Office, and the rest of the first responder community near the Kern River, as well as us here at 23ABC, want to remind everyone that the Kern River is dangerous and unpredictable under even the best circumstances.

Stay Out, Stay Alive.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets