UPDATE: Vegetation fire burning 15 acres along Kern River, 30% contained

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — (UPDATE 3:30 PM): The Kern County Fire Department said the so-called Mountain Fire burning along the Kern River has grown to 15 acres and is 30% contained after stopping forward progress.

KCFD said extended time is expected to completely extinguish and reach full containment.

#mountainfire Update 2: All forward progress of fire has been stopped. 15 acres and containment at 30%. Extended time expected to completely extinguish and reach full containment. pic.twitter.com/Ioh9tgcR0V — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) May 26, 2021

The Kern County Fire Department has stopped forward progress of a three-acre fire burning along the north side of the Kern River at Round Mountain Road near Amaya Court.

KCFD said the fire is continuing to burn at a moderate rate of spread on the south side of the river.

KCFD tweeted out the fire around 2:20 p.m.