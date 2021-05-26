Watch
UPDATE: Vegetation fire burning 15 acres along Kern River, 30% contained

Kern County Fire Department/Twitter
Mountain Fire
Posted at 2:54 PM, May 26, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — (UPDATE 3:30 PM): The Kern County Fire Department said the so-called Mountain Fire burning along the Kern River has grown to 15 acres and is 30% contained after stopping forward progress.

KCFD said extended time is expected to completely extinguish and reach full containment.

The Kern County Fire Department has stopped forward progress of a three-acre fire burning along the north side of the Kern River at Round Mountain Road near Amaya Court.

KCFD said the fire is continuing to burn at a moderate rate of spread on the south side of the river.

KCFD tweeted out the fire around 2:20 p.m.

