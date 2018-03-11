KCSO arrests a suspect in connection with an attempted murder case from Janaury

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

(UPDATE March 11, 2018 4:17 p.m.): Stephanie Quiroz is expected to be in court on March 13 at 8 a.m.

==============

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has made a new arrest in a case that started back in January. 20-year-old Stephanie Quiroz was arrested on March 10th.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an attempted murder on January 24th. It was said that at least three suspects lured the victim to a location in Bakersfield and then kidnaped him and attempted to rob him.

At one point the suspects place a firearm against the victim’s body. One of the suspects, 18-year-old Miguel Gutierrez is currently in custody for this case. Detectives were able to identify a second suspect, Stephanie Quiroz who was still outstanding. Quiroz was wanted for attempted murder, attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and participation in a criminal street gang. A million dollar warrant was issued for her arrest.



On March 10, the Kern County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit located Quiroz near the intersection of Panama Lane and Wible Road and took her into custody for the felony warrant. A subsequent search of ﻿﻿Quiroz﻿﻿ revealed she was in possession of approximately a half ounce of suspected methamphetamine. Quiroz was booked into jail on the felony warrant and an additional open charge of possession of a controlled substance for sales. Quiroz was booked into the Central Receiving Facility with bail set at 1.1 million dollars.